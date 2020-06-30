KRT requiring face masks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority will require all passengers and drivers to wear a mask or face covering beginning Sunday.

The order comes as the number of coronavirus cases in West Virginia continues increasing.

Passengers will be offered a mask if they do not have one available.

“It is imperative and prudent to make this decision on wearing masks on the bus. The virus is far from gone and we need to do all we can to slow down the spread and wearing masks on the bus will certainly help,” KRT Executive Director Doug Hartley said.

The transportation system will also work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on having the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic.