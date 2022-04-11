KRT opens City Center Station in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) officially opened its remodeled bus station in Charleston on Monday when one of its buses drove through a ribbon in a unique ceremony.

The opening of the City Center Station at Slack Plaza in downtown, formerly the Transit Mall, caps off the $2.5 million project. In March 2021, the KRT Board approved the contract with Wiseman Construction for the rebuild of the Laidley Street facility.

Sean Hill, KRT Executive Director, appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE and led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He said KRT moves more than 1.7 million passengers a year with 49 buses and 13 para-transit vehicles.

“Those 2.3 million miles we drive a year, we are moving a substantial portion of our population here to work, medical appointments, the grocery stores, and school. We take that seriously as economic drivers of the community,” Hill said.

The City Center Station features a brand new central terminal building on Laidley Street and new waiting stations for riders. Riders are able to view informational screens around the station that shows bus times, locations and other information.

Hill said KRT continues to upgrade software and has placed WiFi on buses. The executive director said the organization is always looking to improve.

“If you come in from another city and you want to get on the bus, you should be able to get on an app and know when the bus is coming. You should be able to use your credit card and your phone to be able to pay for the ride,” he said.

Hill, who began as executive director in October, gave praise to former KRT executive director Doug Hartley during the ceremony Monday. He stated the project goes back nearly a decade with planning and 2015 with consultants first came onto the scene.

Hill said the funding for the project came nearly entirely from a public safety levy.

According to Hill, KRT has 20 routes and 85% of residents in Kanawha County are within 3/4 a mile from a bus stop.

“We show up when there is an evacuation necessary, whether flooding in Clendenin or the airport has an emergency. Even when the Notre Dame softball team breaks down on the interstate, KRT shows up and picks them up. We bring people to wherever they need to go,” Hill said.