KRT offering free shuttle services during Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON W.Va. — A series of closed off roads and hundreds of thousands of people, getting around the City of Charleston is a major consideration during the Sternwheel Regatta, but one area transportation service will be offering free shuttle rides to make the navigation process a little easier.

The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority will be offering free rides every 30 minutes to location stops around the city throughout the event from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4.

KRT’s shuttle services will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays during the 5-day event and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. this weekend.

“KRT is excited for the second year to play a major role as far as facilitating the transportation,” KRT Executive Director Sean Hill said on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE Thursday. “When individuals come to Charleston they say ‘how do I get to the actual event, where do I park,’ and the Regatta Commission has done a fantastic job with planning out parking locations and KRT is proud to offer that shuttle service.”

Hill said they will be offering two different routes to the center of the Regatta festivities.

The first route KRT will be offering if passengers are coming in from the East end of Charleston starts at Laidley Field where people can park. It will run down Quarrier Street, onto Morris, then to Smith to pick passengers up at GoMart Ballpark, and it will stop at City Center where people will be taken to the heart of the festivities.

The second route, if coming in from the West end, will pick people up off of Patrick Street at the Big Lots parking lot where they will be able to park. It will take them down Kanawha Boulevard, make a stop at Magic Island and then make the last stop again at City Center.

After making the return last year for Regatta following an over a decade-long hiatus, Hill said a major change they decided to make was creating more parking and KRT accessibility.

“Going up Morris to Smith and having access to that big lot there beside the ballpark is huge for us and for the city obviously, so that was a big change for the map but otherwise if it’s not broke don’t fix it,” Hill said.

As with the Regatta Commission, KRT officials were not expecting that large of a number of people last year, but Hill said they made it work despite not having the event since 2009, and the transportation service received a lot of positive feedback, especially from people who had never ridden KRT before.

Over 200,000 people made their way into the city last year, with thousands of those people using the KRT system, forcing KRT to have to change their schedule from every 30 minutes to every 15. Hill said they were ready for the unexpected, and they will quickly re-adjust again this year if they have to.

“You know, it’s more complicated than people may think, and we have backup plans if the demand is incredible we bump it, instead of 30 minutes it’s every 15 minutes, we made those changes in the past depending on demand, so we’re willing, ready and able to pull this off and we’re excited to see how it works,” Hill said.

“Hop on the bus, you don’t have to think about a thing, we”ll get you there, we’ll drop you off at all of the major spots and we will get you back to your car safely.”

Hill said normal KRT routes will also be in operation during the event and they won’t be impacted by Regatta shuttle routes.

To find out more about the bus schedule during Regatta and look at a map route, people can visit KRT and the KRT Facebook page.