KRT not yet ready to move off of Saturday schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — KRT will be on a Saturday schedule for the foreseeable future.

KRT General Manager Doug Hartley said the public bus system that covers Kanawha County continues to be impacted by an unusually low number of drivers.

The ongoing pandemic has placed a handful of drivers on family leave through the federal CARES Act while others are taking vacation in connection with their labor agreement with KRT.

The system is down more than a dozen drivers, Hartley said.

“We are operating Saturday service and will continue to operate Saturday service until we have enough bodies physically present so can operate regular service,” Hartley said.

KRT has been in discussions with the bus drivers union. Hartley said at some point there will be enough drivers to go back to weekday service.

“The union and KRT work together for the benefit of their members and for our bus riders,” Hartley said. “I have no problem with the union at this time. I appreciate their assistance.”

Ridership continues to be down when compared to pre-pandemic levels although Hartley said it’s beginning to show some life. He said it will probably be a few more months until some passenger counts return. Hartley said the safety of the system’s drivers and riders is the top priority. KRT took steps early on to provide for social distancing and separation on its buses.

KRT hasn’t taken that much of a financial hit because the system has received several millions of pandemic-related dollars from the federal government through the CARES Act.