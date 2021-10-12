KRT names new executive director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, known as KRT, has a new executive director.

The KRT named Sean D. Hill from Charleston as its new leader on Monday. Hill replaces Douglas Hartley, who will be retiring effective November 1st after a thirty-five-year career at KRT.

Hill was recently the Director of the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission and the Chairman of the West Virginia Port Authority. He has also worked for the West Virginia Development Office and was a former Special Assistant to Governor Earl Ray Tomblin.

“Sean is a great addition to well-established leadership team at KRT and we look for him to do great things here. His background working for the state will give him a great foundation on which to build his future at KRT. We will support him in his endeavors and wish him all the best,” said Todd Goldman, Chairman of the KVRTA Board of Directors in a news release.

Goldman thanks Hartley for his leadership and dedication for over three decades.

“Doug has done an amazing job in this storied career at KRT. We cannot thank him enough for his hard work and dedication. Doug has led KRT into the digital age and we will always be grateful for his contributions over his lengthy career,” Goldman said.

Hartley said he looks forward to his retirement where he plans to spend more time with his family, playing golf, fishing and traveling.