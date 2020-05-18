KRT makes schedule changes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority is adjusting its weekday bus schedule because of workforce changes.

Beginning May 26, KRT will be providing Saturday services every day except for Sunday, in which the schedule will remain the same.

“KRT has tried to maintain full service throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic; however, due to workforce constraints with a shortage of vehicle operators, service can no longer operate at full capacity,” KRT said Monday

The transportation service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day.