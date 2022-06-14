KRT makes Saturday service changes amid CDL shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) faces a Commercial Driver License (CDL) shortage, officials have decided to change service structure on Saturdays.

KRT announced this week that its daily service level will be transitioning to a Saturday service schedule. This schedule change still serves all current routes but increases the interval time between trips.

“The intervals between buses will be a little bit longer. All the areas we serve with bus service will still bus service. It’s just that if you waited 15 minuets for the bus, it may come in 30 minutes,” KRT Executive Director Sean Hill told 580-WCHS.

In a statement about the change, KRT said “KRT and other transportation entities across the country have been experiencing a Commercial Driver License (CDL) shortage situation the last few years. There are several factors below that have led to this driver shortage. We are making this temporary adjustment to ensure that our buses maintain the level of consistency that is required for passengers to be able to rely on us to transport them to work, school, medical appointments, and other trips.”

Hill added that there’s a few factors impacting his workforce including COVID and a change of federal regulations that required new operators to finish certain programs.

Hill said KRT is making hiring new drivers a top priority. KRT currently has 65 drivers and aims to push that number to more than 80 to have a full staff.

“This is an opportunity for anyone with a CDL to come out,” Hill said.

He added the Saturday service schedule is a temporary move.