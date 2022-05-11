KRT leader thrilled following passage of ambulance, bus and emergency services levy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Voters in Kanawha County overwhelmingly passed the ambulance, bus and emergency services levy on Tuesday night.

The final tally from the Kanawha County clerk’s office shows 16,404 votes ‘For,’ 78%, to 4,415 votes ‘against,’ 21%, for the levy renewal for another five years. First passed in 1973, the Safety Levy supports fire protection, emergency medical, law enforcement, and public transportation services and allows the county to collect $17.8 million annually.

Sean Hill, executive director of Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority (KRT) has been one of the vocal leaders urging voters to pass the levy. According to the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce (CRCC), 64% of KRT’s budget is funded by the levy.

“This is an endorsement of what KRT has been doing as far as offering public transportation, but it also pushes us forward for the next five to make sure we are exceeding what we already offer to the citizens of Kanawha County,” Hill said on Wednesday.

He added if it wasn’t passed, it would be devastating for services and ultimately the county.

“We are an economic development engine. We get people to work, the doctor’s offices, the grocery stores. If we weren’t able to provide the same level of service there would be a real impact throughout Kanawha County,” Hill said.

The levy also provides 56% of the budget for the City of Charleston Fire Department Ambulance Unit and 32% of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority budget, CRCC reported

The levy provides $8.2 million for combined ambulance services, $8.2 million for 20 county bus routes throughout Kanawha County, and $1.4 million for local fire and police departments, according to the CRCC.

It needed 60% approval to pass.