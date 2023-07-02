KRT launches app for Yeager flyers in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Getting a ride from the airport to the hotel has never been easier through a new app.

The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority has launched KRTplus that allows late-night passengers getting off their flights from West Virginia International Yeager to request a ride, select a downtown Charleston hotel and get picked up and taken to that hotel.

KRT Executive Director Sean Hill said it will be similar to other transportation apps that offer rides.

“Essentially think ride-share, you look at the app and it’s just like an Uber or Lyft, but KRT background-checked drug-tested invididuals are operating those vehicles,” Hill said.

Hill said the app works from the hotel back to the airport, as well.

He said it’s just another service KRT will be offering that is made possible through the Kanawha County Safety Levy, which funds nearly two-thirds of KRT’s budget.

“This is one that needs to happen, it’s one that’s going to improve service for every single citizen who votes for the Safety Levy, and we’re going to get people door-to-door eventually,” said Hill.

While the app will be similiar to a service that has already been offered through KRT and CRW’s partnership, which offered the shuttle service to after-hour passengers going to their hotels by calling KRT dispatchers for a ride, CRW Chief Marketing Officer Paige Withrow said this will provide them with more options.

“We want to make sure everyone who gets off their flight here has a way to get their hotel, so this is just another avenue that our passengers can use when they need to get to their hotel downtown,” Withrow said.

Withrow went on to say that more visitors are coming to West Virginia and staying in the Charleston area through the onset of Breeze Airways and other expanding opportunities, and she thinks the app will help faciliate that in unison with their future flight offerings.

“Also we’re seeing an influx of people coming and visiting West Virginia because of the New River National Gorge, so we want people from Tampa and Orlando to be able to come in the fall and visit all that West Virginia has to offer,” she said.

While the app is currently just on a soft-launch, Hill has high hopes for its success and its impact on the future of transportation services in the area.

“You think long-term, as we scale up with more vehicles and more employees to pull this off what this will mean for Kanawha County,” said Hill.

KRTplus is now available for download in the App Store and and Google Play Store.