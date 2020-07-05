KRT hopes to begin transit mall work this month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority hopes to have a deal in place by mid-July for work to begin on the transit mall remodel in downtown Charleston.

Executive Director of the KRT Doug Hartley told 580-AM that they are sitting down with one of the five firms to begin the negotiating process and award a contract during the board’s July meeting.

“You rank those firms and then you begin negotiation where you say “We are willing to spend a certain amount of money, what will you do for that amount of money.’ Then you negotiate it,” Hartley said.

“If you can’t agree to that with the top-ranked firm, then you moved to the second-ranked firm.”

Hartley said the project should be over $1 million and KRT has no plan to use federal funds

He said the transit mall was last updated in 1985 when it was built.

“As someone can see, everything is hard, scaped and concrete. We hope to do a little softer and more aesthetic and the main concern is to make it a safe environment,” he said.

The City of Charleston is in charge of the slack plaza portion, Hartley said.

KRT wants to take everything on its portion down and build a new ticket facility and bus stations.