KRT approves contract for new Transit Mall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction is expected to begin soon on a new Transmit Mall in downtown Charleston.

The KRT Board approved a $2.5 million contract Wednesday with Wiseman Construction for the rebuild of the Laidley Street facility.

KRT General Manager Doug Hartley said it’s a much-needed project.

“We’re tearing the street out, we’re tearing the sidewalks out, we’re tearing down existing facilities and replacing everything; new building, new bus shelters, new signage, new lighting and much security,” Hartley said.

The current Transit Mall facility was constructed in the early 1980s. Hartley said a lot has changed about public transportation since then but it’s still important to bring every KRT bus through downtown Charleston.

“That’s why it’s such an important place,” Hartley said. “If you’re coming from St. Albans and you want to get to Clendenin or you’re coming from Montgomery and want to get to Southridge the transit mall gives us a place where we can actually bring in buses to once place to make that transfer.”

The work will take place at the same time the City of Charleston will pay a contractor to update Slack Plaza,turning it into a greenspace area. Hartley said the result will be a positive thing for the city.

“We’re going to have a new park, a new greenspace downtown in the center of Charleston and right adjacent to it will be our new transfer facility which will be very well-lit, safe and a customer-friendly place for our passengers,” Hartley said.

KRT hopes the work on the Transit Mall is done by October—which is when KRT will celebrate its 50th anniversary.