Knox making the most of his time at VMI following a season-ending injury last season

LEXINGTON, V.A. – Former Capital High School standout Chance Knox continues to make a name for himself at the collegiate level.

Knox is in his third season with the VMI Keydets, and the Charleston native continues to pile in significant numbers through the first two games of the 2022 season. Knox leads VMI in receptions (12), receiving yards (90), and receiving yards per game (45) despite not reaching the end zone.

However, the 5-10 wide receiver was sidelined last year following a season-ending injury against Mercer. Knox had never gone through a critical injury, like the one last year, and be sidelined playing the sport he loves.

“It was hard, and it was something that I had never gone through and dealt with,” Knox said. “By the grace of God, I was healthy enough never to be injured. I credit my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for helping me throughout the process. It is never easy to be on the sidelines wanting to help your guys. It was a long journey.”

Knox’s coaches stuck by his side whenever he was rehabbing while itching to get back on the field. The former Cougar felt the coach’s love and support, which he credits as another valuable tool throughout his recovery.

“I love our coaching staff,” Knox stated. “We hired many new guys, including young and great offensive and defensive minds that helped us on and off the field at VMI. They are personal with all of us, whether it is or is not about football or life. My receiver coach, Bilal Marshall, who came from West Virginia last year as a graduate assistant for the receivers, has helped me throughout this process. I could not ask for anything more than the coaches at VMI.”

Knox has played in 14 career games with the Keydets totaling 63 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He knows that the off-the-field work will translate come game day, but he continues to see his mental approach to college football develop and blossom.

“By being smarter as far as learning the game,” Knox said. “It is a big transition from high school to college. Things like the game’s speed and guys being bigger, stronger, and faster are all important. You have to use your attributes to the best of your ability. I have continued to grow in what God has given and blessed me with, whether that is a film or working out.”

Knox had an impressive final two seasons at Capital. He totaled 1,085 receiving yards in his junior and senior seasons. Knox saw the most products come from his senior season as he posted 1,124 all-purpose yards, with 542 coming from his receiving abilities.

He wears his emotions on his sleeve, including being a West Virginia native.

“It means everything,” Knox noted. “I remember looking up to Ryan Switzer as a young kid and seeing what he did. It proves that, for a state with our size, if you believe it, then you can do it. I tell these kids now, whether at Capital or any high school kid with aspirations to play sports in college. If you hone in, work on it, and put your mind to it, you can do anything.”

Knox knows his job is incomplete despite having played two games this season.

“I want to continue showing our offensive staff and quarterback that I am going to get open and be in the right spot to make plays,” Knox stated. “When my number is called at the right time, I will be there and make that play whenever we need it and help. Having that trust and continuing to make those plays whenever we need it to move the chains.”

VMI will look to win back-to-back games as Cornell travels to Lexington. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.