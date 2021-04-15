“KJ” Taylor Scholarship Fund established

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A local dentist is credited with taking the initiative to create a memorial scholarship fund in the wake of the tragic murder of a well-known Capital High School student.

Dr. Allison Jarrett reached out to the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation after speaking with the mother of K.J. Taylor to get her blessing to create a scholarship fund. Michelle Foster, executive director of the Foundation, said it was a generous gesture and a tremendous way to honor a remarkable life cut too short.

“People are really moved by the death of this young man. I didn’t know him personally, but I’m hearing many good things about how respectful he was and that he comes from a good home. It’s just so unfortunate,” Foster said.

Taylor, 18, was murdered on Charleston’s West Side on April 7. No arrests have been made.

The scholarship will be administered annually through an application process like many other scholarships which are handled by the GKVF.

“We have an annual scholarship program where people can apply. Applications are usually open between November and January. This scholarship will be among the more than 100 scholarship funds we administer,” Foster said.

The K.J. Taylor scholarship will be awarded to a Capital High School student who intends to purse some level of post-graduate education work whether it be a four-year degree, a two year degree, or technical school. To qualify a student needs to be from the West Side of Charleston and maintain a 2.0 GPA.

Foster said amid the tragic loss of Taylor, it’s a positive way to insure his life and legacy are not forgotten.

The fund will also accept contributions. Foster said there are three ways to donate. One is via the internet at the GKVF website, secondly through the mail at PO Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331, and third by phone at 304-345-3620.

