Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.

Hurst later stated he led similar scams involving six other property owners in Cabell and Kanawha counties in West Virginia, as well as Coolville and Willow Wood in Ohio and South Shore, Kentucky. These property owners paid $25,032 for the planned work.

Hurst received an eight-month prison sentence for wire fraud. He will also serve three years of supervised release and pay $35,218 in restitution.