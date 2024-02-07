Kent Carper has been in hospital since last Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper said Wednesday he hopes to be out of the hospital by the end of the week.

Carper was admitted last Friday after suffering kidney-related issues. He is now being treated for a urinary tract infection, according to a Wednesday afternoon statement from the Kanawha County Commission.

The statement said Carper “expressed gratitude for the concern many people have expressed” since his hospitalization.

Carper underwent a kidney transplant in 2019. He suffered a heart attack and stroke last year.

Carper, who has been on the commission since 1996, is running for reelection this year.

There’s still an ongoing investigation into alleged lewd behavior involving Carper at Daniel Boone Park in Charleston from last May. No charges have been filed. MetroNews asked Carper about the probe when he announced his reelection bid.

“Why don’t we just let the people decide and leave it there,” he said. “It’s not my seat, it belongs to the people.”