Kelley leaving Lincoln County schools for state DOE

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. — Lincoln County School Superintendent Jeff Kelley is apparently set to leave that position and take a job with the state Department of Education.

Tuesday night’s Lincoln County Board of Education agenda includes a vote on “the terms of the superintendent’s resignation as submitted.” The agenda goes on to say that Kelley will be an officer with the West Virginia Department of Education.

A spokesperson for the system said he couldn’t comment until after Tuesday night’s BOE meeting.

Kelley was previously a principal at St. Albans High School in Kanawha County. He was hired as Lincoln County superintendent in May 2020.

The state Board of Education returned local control to the Lincoln County BOE in January after a several month review of the system.

Before the vote, state BOE President Paul Hardesty warned local school officials to be responsible from here on out.

“If we give you the keys back to the car, I’m going to ask you to keep the car in the center of the lane because I promise you if you — and this is not a threat — if you run the car in the ditch, I will and this board will come and get the keys,” Hardesty said.