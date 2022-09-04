Keller resigns as Yeager Airport director ahead of special board meeting dealing with personnel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The executive director of the state’s busiest airport has resigned.

Sources confirmed to MetroNews that West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller submitted his resignation to airport board chairman Ed Hill Saturday morning.

The resignation comes just a few days after the airport announced a special meeting to be held next Tuesday to discuss personnel issues involving the airport’s administration.

MetroNews, which has reached out to Keller for comment, has yet to confirm the reason for the resignation. A board spokesperson said Saturday it was a personnel matter and the board is unable to comment at this time.

The board still plans to meet Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Keller was promoted from assistant director to executive director three years ago this month. He had been an assistant director since 2015.

“I have learned how to be a great leader, also how to be a mentor to others,” Keller said at the time. “If anybody is successful in business, you need a mentor and have to have a team.”

Keller signed a 5-year employment agreement with the board in 2020 after about a year as executive director.

Keller shepherded the airport through the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic. During the last three years, a new U.S. Customs facility has been constructed and the airport’s name changed to add the international designation.

Keller began working at Yeager Airport as an Intern and Special Assistant to the Airport Director in May 2005. His position went full-time in May 2007 after graduating from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership & Supervision.

Keller went on to earn a master’s degree from Purdue in Aviation Management.