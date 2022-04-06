Keller hopeful Spirit will remain a presence at CRW regardless of airline’s future

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The future of Spirit Airlines, one of the airlines that runs at West Virginia Yeager International Airport (CRW), is currently cloudy.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that JetBlue Airways offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines.

Nick Keller, Director and CEO of CRW told 580-WCHS in Charleston that he’s been following the news and is hopeful to maintain a future with Spirit regardless of what happens.

“I’m hopeful that whatever happens, we can grow Spirit’s presence here and offer more ultra-low-cost airline service that can help reduce airfares,” he said.

Keller said if there were changes to Spirit as far as naming or airline services, it would probably be a few years away. Spirit has been at CRW since 2011.

CRW currently has non-stop service to Orlando, Florida (MCO) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays through Spirit. From May through September, Spirit flies from CRW to Myrtle Beach on Thursdays and Sundays.

Spirit said Tuesday that it received an unsolicited bid from JetBlue, the AP reported, and that its board will evaluate the offer and decide what’s best for shareholders.

Keller said a Spirit move may end up growing air service at CRW, especially with the help of a newly formed air service working group with the Charleston Area Alliance. He said the group will be a conduit for funding to establish minimum revenue guarantees and establish goals to get air service to New York City and Dallas/Houston.

Keller said all the funding will be needed to act on plans to build a new terminal on the property, which he said would result in additional airline services. CRW has a $260 million project plan in place and applied for $12.2 million in federal funding for phase 1 of the project.

The current terminal opened in 1950 and has only been added on to since the opening. Keller said the project would allow the terminal to handle five airbus style aircraft, more than the two gates currently there.

“I think at the end of the day, we will have a really nice terminal building that will be modern, much more efficient and be a great first impression to the state of West Virginia,” Keller said.