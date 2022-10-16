KCSO set to purchase new vehicles following commission approval of funding from public safety grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission approved the traditional allocation amount of $500,000 to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office out of the Kanawha County Public Safety Grant Funds for law enforcement costs and expenses.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told the commission Thursday during its meeting that the funds will be used to purchase new vehicles.

The sheriff said seven vehicles need to be replaced because they have between 114,000 and 148,000 miles on them. He described eight more vehicles needing to be replaced ‘in the not-so-distant future’ because of mileage ranging from 93,000 to 108,000.

“They run the wheels off these cars. They are spending roughly 250 to 300 miles per day on these cars. The mileage stacks up pretty heavy,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said the Ford vehicle they normally purchase is $35,279 right now off the lot. The sheriff’s office noted then it becomes another $15,000 per car for upgrades and to get them fit. Rutherford said each set of radios for vehicles runs $3,000.

Rutherford said it will cost the sheriff’s department $55,475 per car meaning the funding approved Thursday would allow them to purchase up to nine new vehicles.

“We went a year without being able to get cars because of COVID and issues surrounding that,” the sheriff said of the need.