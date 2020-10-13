KCSO makes four arrests linked to property crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs’ office made four arrests Tuesday linked to property crimes.

KCSO announced the property crimes detectives took Robert Lee Gibson and John Richard Borkowski, both 54 of Charleston, into custody for attempted transferring and receiving of stolen property, grand larceny, and conspiracy. Their arrests were part of the same investigation in the Mill Creek area of Kanawha County.

The release further stated authorities arrested Richard Kirk, 42 of Charleston for financial exploitation of the elderly and felony fraudulent schemes. Shawn Smith, 35 of Charleston, was arrested for felony destruction of property and grand larceny.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said in a release, “Our Property Crimes detectives continue to investigate burglaries, car thefts, financial crimes and other non-violent incidents. They work with our patrol Deputies to identify crimes they can help solve, and work with other agencies to find criminals that cross city limits and county lines. Over the last year they have recovered over a million dollars in stolen property.”