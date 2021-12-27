KCSO make arrest after stolen vehicle involved in accident

CHELYAN, W.Va. — A juvenile is facing charges for allegedly stealing a car from a St. Albans business with other teenagers and running from a crash scene involving the stolen vehicle.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said Monday the stolen vehicle had a tracking system on it and was being remotely monitored as it crashed into another car near Chelyan.

Four teenagers fled from the car, one of whom was caught and detained. That juvenile is now facing charges.

The driver of the other car in the crash was transported to an area hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the crash, KCSO said.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle theft or crash is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169, message on social media, email at [email protected], or anonymously message through www.kanawhasheriff.us.