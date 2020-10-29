KCSD prepares for Halloween night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite the Covid 19 pandemic, trick or treat activities will happen this Saturday in Kanawha County. As usual, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford is urging the normal safety warnings with so many children moving around neighborhoods.

“Make sure the wear reflective clothing, have some kind of lighting like a flashlight, and children should be escorted by an adult,” the sheriff said.

Despite the need for social distancing and masks, Kanawha County Commissioners believed it was important to allow children a couple of hours of enjoyment. Rutherford said parents and those handing out treats should also be aware of the virus and take appropriate precautions.

“We request those giving treats, it might be a good idea to leave them on the porch or outside in the fresh air. It would also be good to wrap them individually for each child,” he said.

Trick or treating in the unincorporated areas of Kanawha County will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday evening.