KCS to charge Hope recipients for public school participation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools plan to charge Hope Scholarship recipients a portion of that scholarship money if they take public school classes or play sports for a public school.

The Kanawha County Board of Education passed the policy last week during their meeting. The policy is in line with the Hope Scholarship legislation that was signed earlier this year in the State Legislature.

“This basically follows the law and allows us to charge those folks who receive the Hope Scholarship but participate either academically or athletically with Kanawha County Schools,” Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said.

Williams said the parents that this policy affects have been notified of this upcoming policy.

“We notified all the parents that are receiving the Hope Scholarship and those that already started,” Dr. Williams said. “We told them this policy was coming.”

Dr. Williams said the county can charge a recipient up to 1/7 of their Hope Scholarship money for each activity or course that they take. That portion was suggested by the State Treasurer’s Office, according to Williams.

If a student who receives Hope Scholarship money and wishes to participate in a class or sport from a public school in Kanawha County but doesn’t have enough money for it, the parents would have to cover the difference.

“If they wish to participate and they run out of money in their Hope Scholarship then the parents would have to pay that,” said Dr. Williams.