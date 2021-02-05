KCS changes virtual instruction period

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools has moved a period of remote instruction from virtual to in-person lessons.

The change, which school officials announced Friday, is related to the school system’s use of non-traditional instruction days. The state Department of Education has urged schools to have face-to-face lessons as coronavirus numbers improve.

The change impacts the period between March 8 and March 12. Kanawha County Schools was not scheduled to have a traditional spring break period this year because of the pandemic.

“Our in-person students have been out of school more days than they have been in school this school year and we have seen this negatively affect many students academically, socially and emotionally,” school officials said in a statement.

“In order to best help our students return to a normal routine, it is vital that we meet in person as much as possible. We realize that some may have already scheduled appointments or made plans in good faith and we’ve encouraged all schools to work with individuals. We believe that this decision is doing what is best for our students.”