KCPL’s Mobile Library set to restart on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library (KCPL) system is looking to get back out into the public following the restrictions due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, one of the most popular services from the KCPL is restarted in its Mobile Library.

Since January, the Mobile Library has provided curbside service at the Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston but will not be headed to communities. Tuesday’s stops will be at the Old Kanawha Baptist Church in Pratt from 10 am – 12:30 pm and the Dollar General in East Bank from 1:30 pm – 4 pm.

“Our bookmobile is quite popular. It reaches a community who does not have transportation to an actual physical location,” Dianna Dyer with KCPL told 580-WCHS.

It’s still a modified schedule from past years with only two stops a day in 2021. Dyer said previous years had more stops per day but with shorter times at locations.

The mobile, which is larger than a school bus with 2 ways of entrance, offers collections of high-demand materials for all ages including bestselling books, DVDs, audiobooks, music CDs, and more. The bookmobile also offers holds pickup, materials return, and staff information assistance.

Dyer said there will also be crafts for kids and the summer reading program accessible on the mobile.

“You’ll be able to enter the bus, look at our collection on the bus, check out or place holds at other locations and have those delivered to the bookmobile to be able to pick up at your community stop,” Dyer said.

A KCPL Library Card is required in order to check out items from the Mobile Library.

The rest of the week on schedule is:

Wednesday, July 7

• Shops at the Kanawha City Mall, Kanawha

City: 10 am – 12:30 pm

• Coonskin Park, Mink Shoals: 1:30 pm – 4 pm

Thursday, July 8

• Agsten Manor, Charleston: 10 am – 12:30 pm

• Lab Corp/Patrick Street, Charleston: 1:30 pm – 4 pm

Friday, July 9

• Church of the Nazarene, Campbell’s Creek: 10 am – 12:30 pm

• Lab Corp/Patrick Street, Charleston: 1:30 pm – 4 pm

For more information on the Mobile Library, call 304-949-2400 or visit the KCPL website at kanawhalibrary.org/locations/mobile-library/.