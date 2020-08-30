KCPL launching online education tool

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library will launch a new program this week to provide parents with online and printable education materials for the upcoming school year.

The library will launch Scholastic Teachables on Tuesday. The program, from Scholastic Corp., includes materials for students from pre-K to sixth grade and is free to access online for people with a library card.

“I think it’s a great resource,” Library Director Erika Connelly said. “I think with the issues with COVID and kids learning from home now more than ever, it was very timely for us to pick up this database and introduce it to our communities.”

Connelly said she has experience with other library systems utilizing the program.

“I’ve had some very great success, so I’m very pleased we picked it up here,” she said.

The Kanawha County Public Library’s branches are open. The library is operating out of the Charleston Town Center mall as renovation work is underway at its Capital Street location.