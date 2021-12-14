KCPL board discusses Charleston branch work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Work on the Kanawha County Public Library’s Charleston branch nears completion with crews approaching the final stages of the project.

The Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors discussed work on the building during its Monday meeting. The $32 million project includes renovations and additional space at the downtown location. Officials expect the library to reopen in April.

“I think it is in varying stages of completion throughout the inside. The exterior still has some work to do,” building committee chairman Ben Thomas said.

Thomas said officials have had to approve change orders to allow work like leveling floors to continue. He noted a change order to the library’s contract with Paramount Builders Inc. to extend the current agreement to Monday.

“If you look outside and see the building, you will see they are still working feverishly to complete the building,” Thomas said.

Thomas said Paramount Builders may complete its portion of the project this month. He noted other crews have begun installing shelves and moving furniture into the library.

“What I will point out — and what I think is the most critical point — is the fact that Paramount is still working on the hard construction pieces of this project has not impacted in any material respect the other steps we have lined behind them,” he said.

Members of the board will take part in a walk-through tour of the library.