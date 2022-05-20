KCHD will continue to administer monoclonal antibodies after previously announcing closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue to administer monoclonal antibodies until its current supply is exhausted, leadership announced Friday. That is a change from a decision on Thursday to discontinue the treatment.

The health department (KCHD) announced Friday afternoon to disregard the Thursday announcement of the discontinuance of monoclonal antibody (Bebtelovimab) treatment for COVID-19 patients because of the drug’s limited availability.

KCHD said in the Friday statement, “After further discussions with state and local health officials, it was decided that the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue to administer monoclonal antibodies until its current supply is exhausted.”

Dr. Steven Eshenaur, KCHD Health Office and Executive Director told 580-WCHS, “With continued support from the Board of Pharmacy, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be able to continue monoclonal antibody infusion until the supplies are exhausted.”

Eshenaur credited the State Board of Pharmacy for being supportive, equitable and fair in trying to provide all providers with monoclonal antibodies on an equitable basis.

As stated in the release, Paxlovid has shown to be more effective than monoclonal antibodies for the current strain of COVID-19 and is readily available in local pharmacies, according to Eshenaur.

Eshenaur, who is in his first weeks on the job, noted he did not like the trend Kanawha County is currently in with COVID-19. On Friday, KCHD reported 322 active cases, up 18 from Thursday, to go along with a 19.41% infection rate and 6.31% positivity rate.

People experiencing COVID symptoms should be tested as soon as possible and seek treatment from their primary care provider, KCHD noted. Symptoms may include: fever, cough, body aches, fatigue and shortness of breath. Testing is available at KCHD on a walk-in basis, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

KCHD administered 736 doses to people in the community since opening the monoclonal antibody treatment center in September 2021, the Thursday release said.