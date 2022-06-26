KCHD to administering COVID-19 vaccines to children under five years of age on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children under five years of age on Monday.

The health department (KCHD) announced the decision last week, following officials ordering the approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines formulated for children under five.

“This development is a godsend for parents who have been waiting to protect their young children from COVID and we are glad to be able to offer the vaccines at the health department,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer and Executive Director of the KCHD in a release.

“Parents bringing their children to the health department will be able to select either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”

The Pfizer vaccine for children ages six months to four years is given as a series of three shots. The first two shots are given three weeks apart. The third shot is given eight weeks after the second one.

Moderna’s vaccine is approved for children ages six months to five years. It is a two-shot regimen and shots are given four weeks apart.

Eshenaur told 580-WCHS that KCHD has completed training with employees on how to administer the dosage to young children. He noted it as positive news as the battle with COVID-19 continues.

“We are concerned as we have continued to see an ongoing recurrence of omicron variant in our community. We are very happy to see immunizations available for children to protect them from these variants,” Eshenaur said.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday, 8 am-3:30 pm at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV. Vaccines and boosters are also available for older children and adults.

Eshenaur encourages vaccinations and boosters for all ages. Kanawha County remains in yellow on the COVID-19 alert map. Statewide, active cases of COVID-19 have hovered around the 2,000 total for a few weeks.

“We are aware that it is throughout our community. We are still seeing active infections and people are still dying of COVID-19,” Eshenaur told 580-WCHS.

For more information on testing, vaccines, and all other public health services please visit www.kchdwv.org or call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at (304) 348-8080.