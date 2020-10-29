KCHD tests 461 people at drive-up testing event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Wednesday announced health care workers tested 461 people at a drive-up testing event that day in Kanawha City.

The event took place outside of the former Kmart location on MacCorkle Avenue.

The health department also noted 100 people received flu shots, seven people were tested for HIV, and eight individuals learned how to administer naloxone.

The department’s next testing event will take place Friday at the Shawnee Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.