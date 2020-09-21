KCHD testing events continue; health officer highlights importance

NITRO, W.Va. — The COVID-19 testing rolls on in Kanawha County as the county health department held a drive-thru event Monday, nearing 60 total public testing events for the department since the pandemic began.

Dr. Sherri Young, the chief health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD), said on-site at Nitro High School Monday that the more testing that is done, the better results for the county.

“By increasing our testing, we can really see what areas have the highest transmission for COVID. That tells us where we need to aim for more testing, more support and to make it safer for people to go out,” Young said.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its new COVID-19 numbers on Monday morning that included the deaths of two Kanawha Countians, an 80-year old female and 75-year old male.

Kanawha County is orange on the COVID-19 alert map, according to the DHHR on Monday. The county has 21.73 cases per 100,000 people on a rolling 7-day average.

Young said the community needs to buy-in to lower the numbers and get the kids back to the classrooms.

“Let’s limit our activities to 10 or less (people), wear our mask when we are out, come out and get tested to make sure if you do or don’t have COVID. It’s going to take community buy-in to make it safe,” Young said.

The testing event at Nitro also featured flu shots. Young is hoping to continue with flu shots at testing events, as flu season is typically begins in early fall. She said flu season overlapping with the COVID-19 pandemic has the possibility of a ‘healthcare crisis’

“COVID has taken a lot of our resources. When you think about the flu, it’s also potentially deadly, a respiratory illness, on top of COVID-19. Trying to find enough hospitalization space for each of those, filling up doctor’s offices and taking even more resources,” Young said.

The next scheduled free public testing event with the KCHD is Sept. 22 at A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, Charleston. ID is required and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.