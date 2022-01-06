KCHD reports record number of new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Wednesday reported a record number of new coronavirus cases with officials urging people to continue following pandemic protocols.

According to the health department, officials confirmed 350 new cases. The number of active cases in the county increased to 1,479.

“We encourage the public to continue to be vigilant, wash your hands, mask up in crowded indoor settings, and please get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible,” health officer Dr. Sherri Young said in a statement. “We will continue to offer daily testing and vaccinations at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in addition to pop-up drive-through clinics throughout the county.”

The health department and other Kanawha County health organizations held a drive-thru vaccination and testing event on Wednesday at the Shawnee Sports Complex.