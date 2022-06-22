KCHD orders Pfizer and Moderna vaccines formulated for children under five

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) announced that it has placed its first order of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines formulated for children under five, officials said.

Following recent final approval from the CDC and FDA, kids under the age of five are now eligible to receive their first dose of the vaccines.

“We are in the process of training additional staff to give the shots so that we are ready to begin serving the public as soon as the vaccines arrive,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer and Executive Director at KCHD in a release.

“As soon as the vaccines are here—which is anticipated within the next week—we will make another announcement as to their availability.”

The Pfizer vaccine for children ages six months to four years is given as a series of three shots. The first two shots are given three weeks apart. The third shot is given eight weeks after the second one.

Moderna’s vaccine is a shot-shot regimen and shots are given four weeks apart. Moderna’s vaccine is approved for children ages six months to five years.

KCHD currently offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for those who are five and older without an appointment, officials said. Vaccines are given Monday through Friday, 8 am-3:30 pm at the department located at 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV.

For more information on testing, vaccines, and all other public health services please visit www.kchdwv.org or call KCHD at (304) 348-8080.