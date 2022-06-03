KCHD not changing coronavirus testing procedures

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Friday announced it will not be changing coronavirus testing procedures yet.

The announcement followed Gov. Jim Justice’s remarks during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, in which he said state agencies will scale back testing sites as demand declines.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue to provide testing at no cost as long as there is available funding.

“I am working with all of our partners to address this critical public health issue. We are concerned about the recent uptick in the number of COVID cases being reported; this pandemic is clearly not over,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the department’s health officer and executive director.

He continued, “If you are experiencing COVID symptoms, please get tested as soon as possible to identify if you need treatment, to protect your family and to begin quarantining. Testing is the only way we can limit the spread.”

The health department on Friday reported 288 active cases, an increase of 42 cases from Thursday’s report.