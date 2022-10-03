KCHD monitoring flu season, encourages flu and COVID vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The leader of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is encouraging local residents to get their flu shot to prevent a rise in cases this season.

Dr. Steven Eshenaur said his department is monitoring the flu season in Australia and other western countries before the flu arrives in the United States later this year.

With another round of COVID-19 boosters coming, Eshenaur is reminding people that it’s safe to take both a COVID shot and flu shot at the same time.

“They are for very different viruses and you can take both shots in the same day. It’s very easy,” Eshanaur said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

Just like taking a COVID shot, the flu shot doesn’t prevent a person from getting sick, but it does help with serious illness, Eshenaur said.

“It doesn’t mean that you won’t get the flu, but the flu could be a lot less severe if you do have antibodies in your system that are at least similar or help prevent you from getting a severe outbreak of the disease,” he said.

Eshenaur said the new COVID booster protects against two strains of COVID including the Omicron variant.

“It is much more effective at keeping people safe and free from the current strain of COVID that we’re seeing in our community,” he said.

Flu and COVID shots are available at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department every Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.