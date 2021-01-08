KCHD, KCEAA vaccinate around 1,000 at second mass clinic event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds more of Kanawha County citizens 80 years of age and older received the COVID-19 vaccine Friday as part of a mass clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) hosted the event that was projected to vaccinate over 1,000 individuals.

According to Monica Mason, deputy director and chief of medical services for KCEAA, the crowd was larger than the first clinic hosted last Saturday that saw 944 individuals vaccinated. The totals include citizens age 80 and over, first responders and government workers.

“We are very pleased at the amount of response we are getting from the elderly population and that particular age group that is wanting to be vaccinated and protected from this virus,” Mason said.

All individuals showing up at the clinics to be vaccinated reserved spots in advance. Mason said the KCHD filled spots in less than a hour after announcing the event this week.

Mason further said that health officials in the county can’t plan these events or the number of doses available too far in advance because they don’t know what their allotment is week-to-week.

“We will have the re-vaccinations that will start next week for those who received their dose three weeks ago. As far as the category of 80 years of age and older, who we are going to be vaccinating next week for new doses, we do not know that yet,” Mason said.

Mason, who is also a nurse practitioner, said KCHD and KCEAA have vaccinated around 4,000 people in the county total, including first responders and government officials, since the process began.