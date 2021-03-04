KCHD, KCEAA set for vaccine clinic with new guidelines in place

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday and will new include new guidelines handed out by Gov. Jim Justice.

A limited number of appointments for new doses have been given to those age 50 or older, education workers age 40-50, and all 16+ with certain medical conditions who are signed up through West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

The clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will be a partnership between KCHD, KCEAA, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

If KCHD administered the first dose of your Moderna vaccine Feb. 1 through 5, or the first dose of your Pfizer vaccine Feb. 8 through 12, the health department said a person should have gotten a call scheduling the second dose of the vaccine.

Those who did not get a call for an appointment but got their vaccine during those dates should come for their second dose Saturday.

As a part of a pilot program, the clinic will also offer a limited number of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are glad to be part of the pilot program to add Johnson and Johnson’s one-dose vaccine to our arsenal for fighting COVID-19,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“This new vaccine is safe, highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death due to the virus, and will be essential to stamping out this disease.”

KCHD will also use the one-dose vaccine to target homebound residents, those with mobility challenges and those experiencing homelessness, all whom it may be difficult to return to for a second dose of the vaccine, a release said.

To pre-register for a future vaccine event, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965 for assistance signing up. The KCHD asks that no one comes to the clinic without an appointment.

KCHD also stated that drive-through vaccines are available on the Coliseum’s Lee Street parking lot (loading dock area) to those with an appointment for a drive-through or mobile vaccine.

Those who have appointments are guaranteed to get a vaccine. Health officials ask that a person does not come more than 15 minutes early to their appointment.

Free parking for Saturday is available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.