KCHD, KCEAA hold 100th drive-thru COVID testing event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority reached a milestone on Monday with drive-thru COVID-19 testing events.

Health officials tested at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center Monday afternoon for their 100th event of its kind since the pandemic began in March.

Dr. Sherri Young, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) Executive Director and Health Officer told 580-WCHS that more than 31,000 people have been tested through all the events. She called it a testament to the team assembled, giving all Kanawha Countians testing access.

Sherri Young

“The fact that we have gotten to 100 drive-thrus and everyone is still in their fight. Everyone is still in this to end COVID and keep people safe. It just speaks to the wonderful people that we have on our team,” Young said.

Young said it is also a celebration of what the KCHD and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority of what they have been able to do within communities. Testing sites in the past nine months have included Clendenin, Sissonville, Riverside, churches on the West Side and East Side of Charleston, Schoenbaum, Shawnee Sports Complex, and West Virginia State University.

She said this is the most important time to be tested in the past nine months. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 720 hospitalizations due to the virus, a pandemic high. The agency added 1,117 cases Monday to bring the active case total in the Mountain state to 21,076.

“We really did not think it would last this long but we are in this whether it is five more months, ten more months or a year from now. We are going to be here until the work is done,” Young said.

The work being done may be in the beginning stages as the Pfizer vaccine made an appearance in the Mountain State for the first time Monday.

Young said the KCHD has a vaccine plan in place to be a “major piece in providing the vaccine.’ She said the department would work on vaccinating the first responders and healthcare community first. Young said the public may see the vaccine in the spring months.

She said in the meantime for the public to continue to follow the guidelines, especially in the midst of the holiday season.

“Avoid the big congregate settings, keep your holiday celebrations small, continue to watch your mask, and keep watching for that vaccine to come out,” Young said.

31,464 COVID-19 tests and 9,386 influenza vaccinations have been administered during these drive-thru events. Young said they also average around 100 virus tests a day at the health department through appointments.

Story by Jake Flatley