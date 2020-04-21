KCHD, KCEAA conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than two dozen Kanawha Valley residents were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday at a drive-thru testing site set up downtown by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The health department (KCHD) held the community testing event at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) on Brooks Street.

Dr. Sherri Young, the chief health officer for KCHD said 26 people were tested.

Dr. Sherri Young

“We’ve been doing testing all along at our health department but we want to be able to pick it up, take it out into the community,” Young said.

“We picked KCEAA as a good location because it’s a great drive-thru location, it’s a controlled environment so we can work out the bugs for the drive-thru testing piece.”

To be tested, people had to have had symptoms for the disease, which include coughing, fever, and shortness of breath.

The patients drove in the parking lot, fill out paperwork for around 10 minutes and participate in the test done by KCHD and KCEAA officials that would take a couple of minutes.

The test results were then sent to commercial lab Mako Medical in Raleigh, North Carolina. Young said it’s around a 24 hour turnaround time for results to come back.

She said commercial entities such as Mako have stepped up through the low amount of tests available throughout the state.

“The state had a shortage, period. It wasn’t unique to Kanawha County, we just didn’t have a lot of testing available,” she said.

“A lot of commercial entities have stepped up as you’ve seen, a lot more is available to be tested and Mako has stepped up and said ‘we want to help you in this.’”

The next drive-up COVID-19 testing event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary in Charleston.

For an appointment, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.

As of Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the KCHD reported 142 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, tops of any county in West Virginia.

Young said while there is growing pressure to reopen the economy around the state she would recommend not to based on the current numbers.

“From my healthcare perspective, my responsibility is to keep people safe and healthy. I don’t know the economics of it but I do know that we need a lot more time to get people healthy and safe and to make it safe for them to go back.”