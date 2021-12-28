KCHD hosting COVID-19 vaccination/testing clinic on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) is hosting a COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

KCHD clinic will be from Noon to 5 p.m. in partnership with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Kanawha County Commission, City of Charleston, and QLABS.

The health department said in a release that the county is seeing a spike in cases similar to what was seen after the Thanksgiving holiday, and it is important that people be tested as the Christmas holiday has just ended and the New Year holiday is approaching. KCHD also said positive cases must be captured before students and teachers return to the classroom.

“Vaccinations and Booster vaccinations are still the first line of defense for slowing the spread of COVID. The Health Department encourages those who have not received their vaccine to do so and if it is time, to get your booster. You are eligible for a booster if it has been six months since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two months since your dose of Johnson and Johnson,” KCHD said in a news release.

Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Chief Health Officer for the KCHD said, “I encourage anyone who is symptomatic or who was exposed to take advantage of the testing event tomorrow at the Health Department. This is an opportunity to get free testing. I also encourage anyone who has not received a vaccine to do so now. We must do what we can to stop the spread of this virus that continues to be deadly and cause a rise in hospitalizations.

“Too many people have not taken the opportunity to get their booster vaccine and there is no reason to delay when they are available and free.”

On Tuesday, KCHD confirmed 161 active cases of the virus.