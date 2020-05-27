KCHD holds testing at DuPont Middle; events scheduled for Shawnee

BELLE, W.Va. — As the active case rate of COVID-19 in Kanawha County goes down, testing by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department rolls on.

The health department (KCHD) and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority has a drive-up testing event at DuPont Middle School in Belle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday that is open to everyone, including those with no symptoms of COVID-19.

KCHD reported 53 active cases of COVID-19 compared to 166 closed cases of Wednesday morning. Young said the public needs to remain vigilant.

“Even through the testing events we did last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, each one had a positive case of COVID. That’s one person who could have potentially infected dozens of others,” she said to 580-WCHS.

“It’s very important if you have the ability to get tested as the reopening continues.”

Young referring to the 837 tested for COVID-19 at Shoenbaum Center Friday and Saturday sponsored by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. KCHD has more public testing scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shawnee Park in Dunbar through the state.

20 people were pre-registered to test at DuPont on Wednesday and Young expected dozens more to show up. Appointments are preferred. For an appointment, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.

For anyone going out in public, Young recommends face coverings for all people.

“You can use a bandana, a t-shirt, there’s a lot of tutorials online on how to make your own if you don’t have surgical facemask. We still encourage people to 100 percent wear a facemask when they are in public,” she said.

