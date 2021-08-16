KCHD holding more COVID-19 testing, vaccination events as virus numbers rise

NITRO, W.Va. — As the number of active COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Mountain State and Kanawha County from low levels mid-summer, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and its partners are back to holding COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics.

An event was held Monday in Nitro at the city library and cars lined the parking lot. KCHD health officer Dr. Sherri Young told the media that there’s no question the case numbers are rising in the county.

“We went from having positive cases of 5, 6, 7, and 8 per day, single digits for several months for the summer which we enjoyed but now we are seeing a significant increase. We’re back to those 50 to 60 cases per day and that’s too much of a rise,” Young said.

Booster vaccines are beginning to become available in Kanawha County for immunocompromised individuals including a Saturday event and the event Monday in Nitro. Young said it’s the individuals such as people who have gone through chemotherapy, have taken medications that may weaken their immune system, people who have solid organ transplants.

“Those people may not have mounted the response with the first two doses of vaccine as we had hoped they would. Their medications or conditions, that’s what contributed to it, it’s not the fault of the vaccine,” Young said of a third shot.

COVID-19 vaccination and testing event on Monday in Nitro.

Young continues to recommend wearing a mask in large crowds and indoors as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

As of Sunday, the KCHD reported 471 active cases in the county. On Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 5,949 active cases of the virus in the state. On July 9, the number of active cases in all of West Virginia was 882.

57.3% of the state’s population 12 years of age and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine. In Kanawha County, the percentage of that age group rises to 68.5% or 106,133 people.

Young said it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to testing for the virus.

“If you have any doubt, if you’re not vaccinated, if you’re symptomatic, if you’ve been exposed or been in a large crowd or traveled recently, get tested to be on the safe side,” she said.