KCHD health officer sees differences this school year than previous two years with COVID-19 protocols

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The school year begins for most counties in West Virginia this week or next week as Kanawha County Schools opens the classrooms for students Monday, Aug. 22.

According to local health officials, the 2022-23 school year is shaping up to be the ‘most normal’ since before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country in March 2020. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, chief health officer and executive director for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) told 580-WCHS he expects a smooth school experience this year.

“It will definitely be a little different than what we’ve experienced the last two years and be much more like what we did experience previously,” Eshenaur said on Monday’s 580-LIVE with Dave Allen.

“Will we still have testing and continued immunizations? Absolutely. But I see a much more normal school year in the future for our students and thankfully for our parents as well who have struggled through this COVID epidemic.”

The 2019-2020 school year ended with a halt in many counties as the pandemic struck and the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 were different with virtual learning, social distancing, masking and vaccination clinics inside of schools.

Eshenaur noted that Kanawha County Schools holds the cards with exact protocols for the schools but the CDC has recommended staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick, proper hand hygiene and proper ventilation in schools.

According to Kanawha County Schools, if a student or staff member does test positive, regardless of masking or vaccination, they should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others. Masks are optional in schools, the school system’s guidelines page states.

Eshenaur encouraged citizens to continue to get tested for COVID-19 when feeling sick, feeling the symptoms or having been exposed.

“The testing is still good for any of the strains as far as showing positive or negative so people will know to mask and quarantine and to protect others around them,” he said.

He added that KCHD also wants to get back to immunizations for children where the rates have dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as shots to prevent tetanus, hepatitis, measles and mumps, and meningitis.

“These are the ones where we want parents to make sure their kids are caught up on before they get back to school,” Eshenaur said.