KCHD encouraged by amount of citizens wanting COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health officials in Kanawha County are encouraged by the number of senior citizens wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Following lines of over 200 people waiting outside the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) on Wednesday when Gov. Jim Justice first announced vaccines being available for those 80 years of age and older, the health department held a mass clinic Saturday to accommodate more people.

Sherri Young, executive director of the (KCHD) told 580-WCHS that 944 doses of vaccines were given at the clinic Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, including 500 doses of Moderna.

“Our phones rang off the hook. We had people here New Years Day taking calls and within hours, 500 appointment slots were filled for Saturday,” she said.

Young said there is a plan in place to hold more mass clinics in the future including Friday but KCHD is unaware of the number of vaccine doses it might receive this week.

She said any allocation given from the state or leftover from long-term care facilities and higher education will be put to use.

“Now we have a better tool in our toolbox,” Young said of a vaccine. “It truly warms my heart, it encourages us as a team to see that many people wanting to get out and get the vaccine.”

Mark Strickland, City of Charleston Homeland Security director, appeared on 580-LIVE Monday and said the KCHD is ready for whatever comes its way with vaccine doses.

“They don’t always know exactly what allocation they are going to get when. But when that happens, we put a plan in place, we put boots on the ground and we get shots in arms,” he said.

On Monday’s COVID-19 alert map from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Kanawha County moved back to orange after a brief weekend stint in the red. Young said she anticipates the county to move back into the red and stay there for a while.

The county measured a 7.98 percent positivity rate on Monday.

“I anticipate that because of the Christmas surge,” Young said. “We were already in a surge when we moved into the holidays and some evidence coming out that people weren’t socially distanced in a lot of these larger places, I fully expect my numbers continue to rise.”