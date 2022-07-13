KCHD elects to return to indoor mask mandate at facility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is returning to an indoor mask requirement for its facilities.

The mask mandate is returning due to an uptick in active COVID-19 cases from last week.

There are 2,780 current active COVID-19 cases statewide, which is 850 more from last Friday’s report.

Kanawha County Health Department Officer Dr. Steven Eshenaur told 580-WCHS that the county has seen as major increases in COVID-19 cases.

“Over the last week we have noticed approximately 150% increase in the case rate,” Eshenaur said. “Most of these cases are due to the BA.5 variant, which has become the common variant of our community and because of the elevated rates we feel that in an abundance of caution to protect both our patients and staff that it’s appropriate to resume masking to protect all parties.”

Eshenaur says the best way to stay protected is vaccination.

“The best protection is vaccination as it protects the severity of the disease should you become infected and protects you from spreading it,” Eshenaur said.

The mandate went into effect Wednesday.

