KCHD: Daily record of 789 cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thursday marked the second consecutive day of record-breaking daily COVID-19 case counts, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD).
KCHD Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young released a statement on the 789 new cases reported.
“For the second day in a row, we saw a staggering and record-breaking daily case count of 789 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County. This eye-popping number continues to grow and there quite frankly does not seem to be an end in sight. The Omicron variant is highly contagious, and thus I encourage everyone to be extra vigilant in protecting yourselves and others,” Young said.
“For the last 675 days, Unified Health Command in Kanawha County has worked tirelessly to fight this pandemic. We continue to encourage the public to wash your hands, mask up in crowded indoor settings, and please get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue to offer daily testing and vaccination services at the health department.”
Young said KCHD will be offering pop-up drive-through clinics throughout the county including Saturday at 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Coonskin Park.
Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported by KCHD Thursday; an 89-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 47-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Change since the last report
Total cases
31,898
Up 789
Confirmed cases
26,504
Up 676
Probable cases
5,394
Up 113
Active cases
2,199
Up 720
Recovered cases
29,185
Up 67
Deaths
514
Up 2