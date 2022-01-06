KCHD: Daily record of 789 cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thursday marked the second consecutive day of record-breaking daily COVID-19 case counts, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD).

KCHD Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young released a statement on the 789 new cases reported.

“For the second day in a row, we saw a staggering and record-breaking daily case count of 789 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County. This eye-popping number continues to grow and there quite frankly does not seem to be an end in sight. The Omicron variant is highly contagious, and thus I encourage everyone to be extra vigilant in protecting yourselves and others,” Young said.

“For the last 675 days, Unified Health Command in Kanawha County has worked tirelessly to fight this pandemic. We continue to encourage the public to wash your hands, mask up in crowded indoor settings, and please get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue to offer daily testing and vaccination services at the health department.”

Young said KCHD will be offering pop-up drive-through clinics throughout the county including Saturday at 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Coonskin Park.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported by KCHD Thursday; an 89-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 47-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Change since the last report

Total cases

31,898

Up 789

Confirmed cases

26,504

Up 676

Probable cases

5,394

Up 113

Active cases

2,199

Up 720

Recovered cases

29,185

Up 67

Deaths

514

Up 2