KCHD balancing COVID-19 vaccinations and testing into the new year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department continues the COVID-19 vaccination process for first responders in the county, officials are changing its approach to the virus.

Dr. Sherri Young told 580-WCHS that the health department (KCHD) is having to scale back its mass testing drive-thru events so workers can be there to in the early stages of the vaccination process.

She said the KCHD remains doing COVID-19 testing at the Lee Street facility and is averaging 100 tests per day.

Sherri Young

“A vaccine is a new tool in the toolbox, Young said. “We are going to continue to do both, vaccination and testing, as long as we can.

“As far as doing any drive-thru testing at this point, we are going to have to scale back those operations and do most of that testing internally.”

KCHD is in the midst of vaccinating Kanawha County law enforcement officers, State Troopers, Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officers, EMS workers or other first responders in clinics this week.

These vaccinations are according to Phase 1 of West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan, which includes emergency response, first responders, and other community infrastructure.

“Our first responders have been in the frontlines with us since the pandemic started over 300 days ago. They have been at our drive-thrus, our testing events. They are the people who interact with the public the most. They are the people who are so critical in keeping people safe,” Young said.

“They are critical as far as keeping us safe and critical as far as getting people to hospitals and medical care.”

The state has completed vaccine distribution at all 214 nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the state in recent days. Young said local pharmacies mainly helped with that process but the KCHD did vaccinate one home.

Young said the next step in vaccination in the county will be workers in city governments, critical infrastructure, those in water, sewage, and those picking up trash.

KCHD confirmed 8,648 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday night, up 73 since Monday. The health department also confirmed six more deaths, a 92-year-old female, a 77-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 74-year-old female, a 63-year-old male and a 52-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 186.

Young said it will be mid-January once KCHD sees the “surge” in COVID-19 cases from Christmas and New Year’s holidays. She urged the public to scale back parties on New Year’s to limited family and friends.

“Just because the clock changes at midnight, that we are going into 2021 and all done with 2020, we are not going to take our masks off at midnight,” she said.

“We are not going to get through this at midnight. We still have very dark days ahead. We still have to be very careful.”

