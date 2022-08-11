KCHD awaits final guidance on new monkeypox vaccine strategy; health officer says threat remains low

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha-Charleston Health Department executive director and health officer Dr. Steven Eshenaur says the health department is awaiting final guidance on the monkeypox vaccine strategy.

In recent days, the FDA has recommended a new vaccine method that would essentially split up the doses and uses one-fifth as much vaccine per shot. There was also a recommendation to inject the partial dose of the vaccine into the upper layer of skin rather than the full dose into the underlying fat.

Eshenaur told 580-WCHS that monkeypox continues to be a disease that residents don’t have to worry about it being a ‘significant health threat.’

“This disease is much hard to spread from human to human. There has to be close personal contact to transmit the disease,” Eshenaur said.

There remains only one confirmed monkeypox case in Kanawha County, which was confirmed in July. Eshenaur said the other four cases in the Mountain State are in the Eastern Panhandle. There are outbreaks in large metro areas nationwide including in New York, Florida, Texas, and California.

Eshenaur said it’s a good sign there remains just one confirmed case in the county.

“The awareness of the population has made people more aware, as we’ve received additional questions, and also more protective to protect themselves through preventive as to not attract monkeypox,” he said.

According to The Hill, under the new vaccine plan, the country’s remaining 441,000 doses could be stretched to give 2.2 million shots.

Eshenaur said vaccines are currently limited at this stage of the outbreak.

“When we need a dose, we request a dose from the state who has a limited stockpile that we’ve been provided. Only for those that have met certain conditions that we submit a request to the state and they provide a dose as appropriate,” Eshenaur said.