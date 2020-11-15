KCHD, ambulance authority encouraging people to get tested, flu shots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is encouraging residents to get tested for the coronavirus and receive a flu shot this week as part of Operation Drumstick.

The bodies are holding four events this week aimed at preventing the spread of both viruses during the holidays:

— Monday at the Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV 25064; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Tuesday at the Quincy Center, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Belle, WV 25015; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Wednesday at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St. E, Charleston, WV 25301; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Thursday at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center, 1701 5th Ave., Charleston, WV 25387; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thanksgiving is Nov. 26.