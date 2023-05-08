KCHD adjusts to post-pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Covid is still around but its status has now changed.

On Friday, The World Health Organization announced that covid is no longer considered a public health emergency. The United States will end the national emergency designation on covid Thursday, May 11.

Dr. Steven Eshenaur is the Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, who wants to remind people that even though it’s no longer considered an emergency, covid is still prevelant anywhere you go.

“It’s a downgrade from a global health emergency to a global health threat,” Eshenaur said.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department still offers services and treatment for those combatting covid.

“We’re still giving immunizations and providing testing which is essential to prevent a spread within our community,” said Eshenaur.

Eshenaur explained that for those you have never had an immunization, a bivalent vaccine is available. It’s a single-dose vaccine that the FDA just amended in regards to its emergency use.

“Just one shot and you are covered,” he said.

Director Eshenaur said the latest worldwide daily death rates from the World Health Organization are around 3,500. The states Department of Health and Human Resources latest report said there have been 8,117 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a much greater surge towards herd immunity, but there are still many susceptible individuals out there, particulary the elderly,” said Eshenaur.